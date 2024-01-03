en English
Business

Scroll 2024: Redefining Blockchain Technology

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
As we step into 2024, Scroll, a pioneering layer 2 blockchain company, is poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. The firm’s strategy hinges on three pillars – affordability, security, and decentralization – a tripartite approach designed to address the most pressing concerns in the blockchain universe.

Driving Affordability in Blockchain Transactions

Scroll intends to slash operational costs significantly, a move that could revolutionize blockchain economics. Among the company’s cost-cutting measures is a 50% decrease in bridge costs, a step that could democratize access to blockchain technology. Additionally, Scroll plans to curtail transaction fees, leveraging data compression techniques and implementing 4844 data blobs, a move that could further reduce the cost of transactions.

Enhancing Security and Compatibility

Security enhancements are also on Scroll’s roadmap for 2024, with plans to introduce multi-provers to bolster network robustness and reliability. Scroll is also adopting the EIP 1559 transaction type, a move that could enhance compatibility with broader blockchain standards. The incorporation of the SHA256 precompile is another strategic move towards augmenting security and compatibility.

Championing Decentralization and Scalability

To uphold its commitment to decentralization, Scroll intends to transition towards decentralized provers, reinforcing the platform’s democratic structure. In a bid to tackle scalability and prepare for future technological demands, the company is set to implement Parallel EVMs, a strategic move that could scale up the platform’s capabilities.

Community Engagement – A Key Focus

Scroll is not just about technology. The company places a strong emphasis on community engagement, with several fair launch projects lined up for January 2024. This initiative underscores the firm’s commitment to fostering an active and innovative blockchain community, thus further strengthening its position in the blockchain space.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

