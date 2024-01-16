Samourai Wallet Unveils Beta Version of BTC-XMR Atomic Swaps Amidst Privacy Concerns

Amidst increasing governmental scrutiny and regulatory pressures on privacy coins, Samourai Wallet, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency wallet, has launched the beta version of its BTC-XMR atomic swaps platform. This pioneering development allows users to exchange Bitcoin (BTC) for Monero (XMR) and vice versa, without the need for an intermediary, ensuring complete privacy over the Tor network.

A Leap Forward for Cryptocurrency Privacy

With this bold move, Samourai Wallet aims to provide a more private and secure method for transacting cryptocurrencies. The announcement of the beta release was made by the wallet's chief engineer, Pokkst, who has been a key figure in the development of this platform. The platform is currently live for users to participate in testing. However, users are cautioned to anticipate potential bugs and a developmental user interface (UI), as the final UI is still under development.

Atomic Swaps Amidst Regulatory Pressures

The debut of the atomic swaps beta comes at a time when privacy coins are under increased scrutiny by global governments. Exchanges are delisting such tokens due to regulatory pressures, with privacy-focused digital assets being the main target. Despite the waning popularity and law enforcement crackdowns on crypto mixers, Samourai Wallet is steadfast in its commitment to bolstering privacy within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Impact on Major Crypto Exchanges

In the wake of these developments, major crypto exchange OKx removed several privacy-related cryptocurrencies, including XMR, ZEC, and DASH, from its listings at the end of December 2023. This action reflects the growing concerns over the regulatory risks associated with privacy coins. Despite these challenges, Samourai Wallet continues to pioneer advancements in privacy-centric features, undeterred by the shifting crypto regulatory landscape.