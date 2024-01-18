Rise in Illicit Crypto Transactions: A Global Concern

In 2023, a staggering $24.2 billion of cryptocurrency was funneled into illicit crypto wallet addresses, as per a report by Chainalysis. The data, which is believed to be a conservative estimate, encompasses wallets associated with sanctions, terrorist financing, and scams. The firm foresees this figure rising as more illegal addresses come to light. The 2022 estimate of illicit cryptocurrency transactions was also revised to $39.6 billion from $20.6 billion, signifying a 92% increase.

An Underestimated Threat

The numbers provided by Chainalysis solely account for crypto-related crime. It remains challenging to gauge the extent of cryptocurrency involved in non-crypto-related crimes solely based on blockchain data. Sanctioned entities and jurisdictions were accountable for $14.9 billion or a significant 61.5% of all illicit transactions in 2023. This discovery underscores the increasing role of cryptocurrency in facilitating illegal activities globally.

US Crackdown on Illicit Crypto Transactions

In light of these revelations, the U.S. has demonstrated a firm stance against crypto firms that fail to prevent or report illegal money flows. The recent guilty plea by the founder of a major crypto exchange for violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws exemplifies this. The need for stricter regulation and scrutiny is further highlighted by a United Nations report, which spotlighted the essential role unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges play in organized crime in Southeast Asia.

The Rise of Stablecoins in Illicit Activities

While Bitcoin was the favored currency among cybercriminals in 2021, stablecoins have gained prevalence in recent years, now making up the majority of illicit transaction volume. These cryptocurrencies, pegged to a stable value like the U.S. dollar, have seen a surge in popularity. However, they have also been employed for illicit activities, including sanctions evasion and scams. In 2023 alone, Chainalysis tracked $40 billion in illicit stablecoin transactions.