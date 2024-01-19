Rise in European Bitcoin ETP Outflows Following US Spot ETF Launch

The United States' recent approval of spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) has triggered a consequential shift in the global cryptocurrency investment milieu. In particular, European bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) have felt the brunt of this change. As highlighted by CoinShares Research Associate, Luke Nolan, European bitcoin ETPs are experiencing significant outflows, as U.S. institutional traders recalibrate their investment strategies towards the newly minted spot bitcoin ETFs available in their home market.

Why the Outflow?

The pivot towards U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs can be attributed to the fact that they offer the same basis trades that were previously executed through European ETPs, but with heightened convenience and potentially lower costs. Basis trades entail shorting bitcoin futures while concurrently buying the underlying asset via ETPs. This allows investors to earn from the premium that futures prices command over the asset's spot price.

Now, with spot bitcoin ETFs at their disposal within the U.S., these trades can be conducted domestically, making it more attractive for U.S. investors. Data from BitMEX Research corroborates this trend, showing significant outflows from the four largest European bitcoin ETPs since the U.S. launched its spot bitcoin ETFs last week.

Canada Feels the Impact

It's not only Europe that's feeling the impact. Canadian bitcoin ETPs have also experienced a spike in outflows. This indicates that U.S. investors, who previously had access to Canadian ETPs, are now transitioning to the newly established U.S. funds.