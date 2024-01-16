Ripple Considers IPO Outside U.S. Amid SEC Hostility

At the recent World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a significant announcement. The company is contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) outside the United States, owing to what Garlinghouse describes as a 'hostile' regulatory attitude from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Legal Tussle with the SEC

Ripple, renowned for its cryptocurrency, XRP, has been caught in a legal battle with the SEC since 2020. This ongoing lawsuit has led to a delay in Ripple's IPO plans. Garlinghouse took a critical standpoint against the SEC's actions, drawing attention to the regulatory challenges encountered by Coinbase. Coinbase had its S-1, a document necessary for filing an IPO, approved, only to later face a lawsuit from the SEC.

SEC Leadership and Ripple's Future

Garlinghouse labeled SEC Chair Gary Gensler a 'political liability'. He suggested that a change in the SEC's top echelons could influence Ripple's decision to list in the U.S. Despite the regulatory hurdles, Ripple is not discarding the possibility of a future IPO. They are keeping the option open and waiting for an improved regulatory environment.

Shareholder Liquidity and Market Growth

In the meantime, Ripple has concentrated on providing shareholder liquidity. The company has bought back $1 billion of its stock to date. This move follows a period of substantial growth in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin rallying over 150% in the previous year. The buyback reflects Ripple's commitment to its long-term investors, some of whom have been with the company since 2012. Other cryptocurrency firms, like Circle, creator of the stablecoin USDC, have also progressed with IPO plans in the U.S. this month. This indicates a diverse landscape for cryptocurrency companies contemplating public listings.