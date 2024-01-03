en English
Business

Ripple: A Game-Changer in the Blockchain Industry and Beyond

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Renowned wealth mentor and a fervent advocate for Ripple, Linda P. Jones, has recently lauded Ripple, the company behind the globally recognized cryptocurrency, XRP. Her commendations were expressed during an interview with Linqto, where she emphasized the company’s growing dominance in the blockchain industry.

Identifying the Market Leaders

Jones emphasized the importance of recognizing market leaders in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies. She singled out Ripple as a leading contender, lauding its focus on facilitating cross-border payments and supporting governmental efforts in establishing Central Bank digital currencies.

Ripple’s Unrivalled Expertise and Potential

Central to Jones’s admiration for Ripple is the company’s robust management team, which includes industry veterans such as Brad Garlinghouse, Chris Larsen, and David Schwartz. She further applauded the company’s board of directors for their strategic vision and execution. The XRP Ledger, Ripple’s pioneering product, was also a subject of her acclaim. Jones perceives this technology as a disruptive force that is set to revolutionize traditional banking by offering time and cost-saving benefits to companies worldwide.

Ripple’s Growing Relevance

Evidence of Ripple’s increasing relevance comes from the XRP Ledger registering an all-time high of 6.8 million daily transactions on December 30, 2023. Jones also noted the industry’s broader shift towards the digitization of commerce and currency, which she believes could spur greater wealth creation than the digitization of communications.

Adding to the anticipation, Jones hinted at a potential Ripple IPO by mid-May 2024, driven by investor pressure. However, the company remains tight-lipped about any plans for going public.

Ripple’s Vision for the IT Industry

Aside from its impact on the financial sector, Ripple is also poised to transform the IT services market with its innovative payment solution. The company’s blockchain-based payment solution enables IT service providers to process real-time payments globally, thus eliminating the need for pre-funding and enabling faster transactions. Ripple’s vision to revolutionize the IT sector’s payment systems by accelerating global payments further underscores its potential to disrupt traditional banking.

Business Cryptocurrency
Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

