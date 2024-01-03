Render Foundation Boosts RNDR to RENDER Migration with Gas Fee Coverage

Render Foundation, in a bid to boost the transition of its RNDR token to the new RENDER token on the Solana blockchain, has pledged to shoulder gas fees for token holders who opt for the upgrade. The foundation has earmarked 1.14 million RENDER tokens for this incentive scheme, valid until January 31, 2024.

A Strategic Shift to Solana

Render’s switch to the Solana blockchain from Ethereum in November 2023 marked a strategic pivot, aimed at leveraging Solana’s advanced capabilities. The transition has reaped dividends, with the RNDR token witnessing a 32% surge in value over the past month, largely buoyed by the rising price of SOL.

RNDR’s Market Momentum

Despite the rallying value, the RNDR token has seen a minor setback in the past week, with its value dipping by 6%. The market liquidity for RNDR has been on a downward slope, thus triggering the decline in value. Indicators such as the Chaikin Money Flow, MACD, and Aroon Up Line also point towards a slackening bullish momentum.

The Road Ahead

Despite the recent dip, the Render Foundation’s initiative to cover gas fees could serve as a vital catalyst to rekindle the RNDR token’s market momentum. The decision to incentivise the upgrade to the RENDER token not only underscores Render’s commitment to its strategic shift but also signals its resolve to streamline the token migration process for its holders.