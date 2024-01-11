RBI Remains Cautious on Cryptocurrencies: A Tailored Approach for India

In an era where digital currencies are gaining global traction, India’s central bank stands firm on its cautious stance. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a recent statement, underscored that India will not emulate other countries in formulating its cryptocurrency regulations. His comments surface in the wake of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

RBI’s Stance on Cryptocurrencies Remains Unchanged

Despite the growing global acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the RBI’s position remains unchanged. The central bank continues to harbor significant concerns regarding the stability and regulation of digital currencies. Shaktikanta Das highlighted that India’s approach to crypto regulation should address the nation’s specific economic and financial landscape, rather than copying regulatory frameworks from other nations.

Fears Over Financial Stability and Illicit Activities

The RBI’s consistent skepticism towards cryptocurrencies stems from fears over potential risks to financial stability, investor protection, and the threat of illicit activities such as money laundering. As cryptocurrencies are decentralized and lack regulatory oversight, they pose significant risks, especially in emerging markets. The lack of an underlying value further fuels these concerns.

Emphasis on Central Bank Digital Currencies

While expressing concerns about cryptocurrencies, Governor Das emphasized the benefits of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), such as India’s e-rupee. He discussed the RBI’s plans for their programmability and implementation in new segments. This is part of India’s broader strategy to modernize its financial systems while maintaining stability and investor protection.

India’s Unified Payments Interface and AI Lending Scrutiny

Additionally, the governor mentioned the adoption of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for cross-border transactions, a move that further integrates India into the global financial system. He also discussed the central bank’s scrutiny of model-based artificial intelligence lending by financial entities, reflecting the RBI’s commitment to ensuring the stability and integrity of India’s financial systems amid rapid technological advances.