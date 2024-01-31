Pundi X and Scoin Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Gold Transactions in South Africa

Pundi X, a leading global blockchain-based point-of-sales solution developer, has announced a robust partnership with Scoin, Africa's premier physical gold coin exchange. This collaboration aims to integrate Pax Gold (PAXG) into the XPOS system, bridging the divide between physical and digital gold transactions in South Africa.

Integration of PAXG on XPOS

PAXG is a unique digital gold token, backed 1-to-1 by an ounce of London good delivery physical gold, issued by Paxos, a regulated blockchain, and tokenization platform. This integration will allow customers to purchase and transition seamlessly between tangible gold and its digital representation using the cutting-edge XPOS system. Scoin, in turn, facilitates a frictionless exchange between digital assets and physical gold coins.

This alliance addresses the escalating demand for digital-to-physical gold transactions, a trend that has gained momentum amidst ongoing economic uncertainties and the surge in gold prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The integration of PAXG into the XPOS system marks a significant stride in asset exchange technology, reflecting a broader trend of tokenizing real-world assets to navigate the future of asset management.

Role of Ezee Solutions Group and Paxos

Ezee Solutions Group, Pundi X's local partner in Africa, plays a crucial role in this venture. It facilitates the smooth conversion between cryptocurrency and local currencies, making the exchange of digital to physical gold practical and accessible. Meanwhile, Paxos highlights that PAXG provides a secure investment avenue into gold, with each token symbolizing legal ownership of physical gold, backed by monthly verified gold reserves.

This initiative underscores the commitment of Pundi X, Scoin, and Paxos to pioneer in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, striving to make such technologies more globally accessible. It exemplifies a resolute drive towards innovation in the realms of blockchain and digital currencies, enhancing the transactional experience for users around the globe.