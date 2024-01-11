Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology

In a significant stride for blockchain technology, Web3 product development studio, Pontem, has successfully garnered $6 million in a funding round. The round was jointly spearheaded by Faction and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with added participation from an impressive roster of investors like Pantera Capital, Aptos Foundation, Wintermute, Altonomy, Shima Capital, and Kraken Ventures.

Funds to Foster Blockchain Development

These funds are earmarked for a specific purpose: to fuel the development of applications that can navigate the terrains of both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and the Move programming language. The impetus behind this initiative is to extend the reach of the Move language, currently confined primarily to the Aptos and Sui blockchains. This expansionary move is anticipated to be a game-changer for decentralized application (dapp) teams, equipping them with a programming language that accommodates the integration of new features.

Security, Scalability and Mass Adoption

This provision is not just about adding bells and whistles; it is a key component in ensuring security and scalability—a must-have for any programming language that aims to make its mark in the blockchain space. By unlocking these capabilities, Pontem is not only enriching the toolkit of dapp developers but also laying the groundwork for mass adoption of blockchain technology.

The Role of Move in Blockchain Development

In the words of Pontem's co-founder, Alejo Pint, the infusion of this capital is of pivotal importance in scaling up the usage of Move and bolstering the development ecosystem for dapps. This statement underscores the vision of Pontem—to harness the power of Move and use it as a catalyst to propel the growth and acceptance of blockchain technology.