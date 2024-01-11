Polymarket Harnesses Cryptocurrency to Fuel Betting on 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

The digital realm has once again blurred the boundaries of reality, this time weaving cryptocurrency into the fabric of politics. Polymarket, a cryptocurrency prediction market, has opened the floodgates of betting on events as diverse as politics, sports, and pop culture. At the heart of their offerings is the potential rematch in the 2024 U.S. presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Polymarket: A New Arena for Political Betting

Despite the legal constraints that prevent many U.S. residents from betting on election outcomes, Polymarket seems to have found a way around. By facilitating wagers through cryptocurrencies, it has managed to attract substantial amounts on the 2024 Republican nominee and presidential election. As of now, a staggering $5.9 million has been wagered on the Republican nominee, and $4.7 million on the presidential election.

Deposits and Chances: The Nitty-Gritty

Users can deposit funds using Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), USDC (CRYPTO: USDC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or from accounts on major platforms like Coinbase and PayPal. Taking a peek into the odds, Polymarket currently indicates a 98% chance for Trump to clinch the Republican nomination and a 76% chance for Biden to secure the Democratic nomination. The presidential election odds lean towards a 49% chance for Trump’s victory and a 33% chance for Biden’s.

The Legal Implications and Future of Election Betting

Election betting, though not legal through U.S. sportsbooks, sees a glimmer of hope in the words of DraftKings CEO Jason Robins. He expressed optimism for the eventual legalization of this activity, citing its popularity in Canada and the potential it holds in the U.S. However, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s ruling currently prevents Polymarket from offering political betting to U.S. residents. Despite this, the market remains a compelling draw, underlining the evolving intersection of politics, betting, and cryptocurrency.