en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Polygon’s NFT Market Sees Significant Boost in December 2023

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Polygon’s NFT Market Sees Significant Boost in December 2023

In the closing month of 2023, the Polygon network observed a significant surge in its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem, reaching a monthly sales volume of $47 million, the highest since February. This boost in sales was primarily driven by NFT collections associated with the anticipated Web3 Massively Multiplayer Online game, Gas Hero, developed by Find Satoshi Labs.

Driving Forces Behind the Boom

The collections that significantly contributed to this sales uptick were GasHeroBadge and GasHeroCoupon, earning a staggering $15.8 million and $13.6 million respectively. In September 2023, Polygon’s NFT market had also expanded with the introduction of Pokemon NFTs, marking another milestone in the network’s growth.

Comparative Market Position

Despite these successes, Polygon still trails behind other leading blockchains like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana in terms of overall NFT sales volume. However, the platform is increasingly gaining traction in the market and showing potential for significant growth.

The Future of Polygon’s NFT Market

The future seems promising for Polygon’s role in the NFT market. The anticipated launch of the Sandbox Non-Fungible Token marketplace on Polygon is expected to further boost the platform. This platform will provide creators with increased accessibility and reduced transaction costs, making it an attractive choice for digital artists and collectors. Furthermore, with MATIC, Polygon’s native token, trading at $1.02 and a market capitalization exceeding $9.7 billion, the network is poised to strengthen its position in the NFT market.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vegrow's Meteoric Rise: Stellar Growth Amid Rising Costs

By Rafia Tasleem

Oil Market Finds Stability Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties

By Muthana Al-Najjar

New Zealand Dollar Slips Against Major Currencies

By Mazhar Abbas

Budget 2023-2024 Adjusts Tax Framework for Insurance: Beyond Tax-Savings

By BNN Correspondents

European Innovation Council Unveils Opportunities Under Work Programme ...
@Business · 2 mins
European Innovation Council Unveils Opportunities Under Work Programme ...
heart comment 0
Eswatini’s Prime Minister Warns Business Federation Against Associations with Banned Entities

By Saboor Bayat

Eswatini's Prime Minister Warns Business Federation Against Associations with Banned Entities
Birmingham Man Pleads Guilty to Theft from Ilke Homes Ltd.

By Momen Zellmi

Birmingham Man Pleads Guilty to Theft from Ilke Homes Ltd.
Dylan’s Den Expands Beyond Wales, Opens New Store in Hereford

By BNN Correspondents

Dylan's Den Expands Beyond Wales, Opens New Store in Hereford
Pacific Eagle Real Estate Acquires Shanghai’s Luxury Wanda Reign Hotel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Pacific Eagle Real Estate Acquires Shanghai's Luxury Wanda Reign Hotel
Latest Headlines
World News
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
27 seconds
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
1 min
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
1 min
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
2 mins
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
2 mins
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
2 mins
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
2 mins
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
2 mins
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
2 mins
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app