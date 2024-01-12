en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution

As cryptocurrency continues to carve its niche in the global financial landscape, PointPay is leading the charge by providing a comprehensive crypto banking platform. Launched in 2018, the platform has garnered an impressive user base of over a million active users around the world.

One-Stop Crypto Banking Solution

Based in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, with operations in Estonia and Lithuania, PointPay offers an extensive suite of crypto banking services. The platform’s offerings are diverse and far-reaching, encompassing a blockchain-based bank, a trading exchange, a digital wallet, and a payment system.

The PointPay Crypto Bank empowers users to earn daily interest on their cryptocurrency holdings and secure instant loans. It is also spearheading the integration of crypto into everyday transactions with the planned launch of crypto debit cards for seamless online and offline purchases.

Trading, Wallet and Payment System

For those interested in trading digital assets, the PointPay Crypto Exchange offers three interface types: Classic, Advanced, and Quick Exchange. These cater to the varied needs of both novice and experienced traders, with the added advantage of low trading and withdrawal fees.

The PointPay wallet is a secure hub where users can store and manage their digital assets. It provides users with asset tracking capabilities and the convenience of transferring digital currencies via email.

A noteworthy feature of PointPay’s ecosystem is its payment system which allows purchasing of digital assets with fiat currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP using debit and credit cards.

Investment Opportunities and Crypto-Backed Loans

PointPay offers users the chance to earn up to 8% APY on 13 popular digital assets. For those who hold the platform’s native PXP token, they can earn up to 20% annual rewards through staking, with lock-in periods that vary.

The platform also offers an innovative solution to traditional lending with its cryptocurrency-backed loans. These loans, provided without the need for credit checks, use digital assets as collateral, making PointPay a preferred choice for many crypto enthusiasts.

With its robust offerings, PointPay is positioning itself at the forefront of the crypto banking revolution. Its commitment to financial freedom and universal access to in-house crypto banking services is paving the way for a transformative shift in the financial sector.

0
Cryptocurrency Estonia Lithuania
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
2 hours ago
2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time
A landmark event unfolded on the Solana network on January 10 when a Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) arbitrage bot, operated by 2Fast, secured a staggering profit of $1.8 million in a single transaction package. The bot astutely converted a mere 703 SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, worth approximately $70,000 into a massive 19,035 SOL, valued at
2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Launch: A New Chapter in Crypto Investment
4 hours ago
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Launch: A New Chapter in Crypto Investment
Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market
4 hours ago
Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market
MGS 24 Las Vegas Summit: A Glimpse into the Future of Mobile and Web3 Technologies
3 hours ago
MGS 24 Las Vegas Summit: A Glimpse into the Future of Mobile and Web3 Technologies
Ajna Protocol Relaunches: Enhanced Security and Expanded Blockchain Support
4 hours ago
Ajna Protocol Relaunches: Enhanced Security and Expanded Blockchain Support
Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets
4 hours ago
Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets
Latest Headlines
World News
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
2 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
6 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
6 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
7 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
9 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
9 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
9 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app