Ping Exchange: Redefining Crypto Trading with CorePass ID

As the clock struck midnight on January 1st, 2024, the world of cryptocurrency witnessed the advent of a new player – Ping Exchange. The exchange stands apart, launching operations with an innovative feature: the integration of CorePass ID for user authentication. This groundbreaking system, built on the sturdy shoulders of the Core Blockchain ecosystem, redefines user convenience and security in the crypto market.

CorePass ID: A Blockchain-Secured Identity

CorePass ID replaces traditional authentication methods like two-factor authentication, offering passwordless access to users. It provides swift market access while enhancing security. The system stores personal information as an identity NFT on the blockchain, a testament to the ever-evolving application of blockchain technology.

Ping Exchange: Trading with XCB and CTN

Ping Exchange’s in-house HD wallet enables immediate transactions with XCB and CTN, the platform’s native cryptocurrencies. XCB, known for its eco-friendly Proof-of-Work algorithm and swift transaction speeds, finds its first trading platform in Ping Exchange. CTN, on the other hand, functions as a utility token within the Core ecosystem.

Compliance and User Benefits

Ping Exchange places a significant emphasis on compliance, incorporating a cutting-edge platform for KYC, AML, PEP, and sanctioned user management. It maintains adaptability to comply with evolving regulations, a critical factor in the dynamic world of crypto trading. The exchange also lists popular cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, alongside XCB and CTN.

Ping Exchange introduces a tiered user system, offering varying withdrawal limits and benefits based on verification and financial background. Users can use CTN tokens to purchase verification vouchers, incentivizing data sharing with third-party applications.

In this digital era, the launch of Ping Exchange, with its integration of CorePass ID, promises a new chapter in the narrative of cryptocurrency trading. The platform’s emphasis on secure, passwordless access, compliance with regulations, and user rewards, set the stage for an exciting journey ahead.