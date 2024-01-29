PayPal Ventures Invests in Mesh Using its Ethereum-Based Stablecoin

Embedded finance platform, Mesh, which is revolutionizing the way digital asset transfers and account aggregation are carried out, has received a notable investment from PayPal Ventures. This investment not only cements Mesh's position in the embedded finance sector but also highlights PayPal's commitment to catalyzing the digital payments industry. Interestingly, the investment transaction was carried out using PayPal's own Ethereum-based stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), a move that marks a first for PayPal Ventures since the inception of the stablecoin in August 2023.

A Pioneering Investment Transaction

The investment into Mesh was conducted using PayPal's PYUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. treasuries. This unprecedented move represents the first utilization of the PYUSD for an investment by PayPal Ventures. Facilitating the on-chain transfer of the PYUSD funds were none other than Mesh's cutting-edge APIs.

Following a Successful Funding Round

This momentous investment comes on the heels of Mesh's successful $22 million Series A funding round. The round saw contributions from a variety of new investors, including Money Forward, Inc., Galaxy, and Samsung Next. Established in 2020, Mesh now proudly showcases over 300 integrations with a wide range of exchanges, wallets, and brokerages.

Envisioning a Connected Future

Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh, Bam Azizi, expressed enthusiasm about the support from PayPal Ventures. He acknowledged PayPal's rich history of being a trailblazer in the payment sector. With this backing, Mesh aims to become a vital connection layer for a plethora of crypto platforms and financial services, redefining the financial landscape as we know it.