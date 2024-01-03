en English
Business

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Cosmos network’s decentralized exchange Osmosis has marked a significant milestone in its journey, surpassing $1.121 billion in monthly trading volume in December 2023. This achievement is the first of its kind since May 2022, before the Terra Luna collapse, which took a heavy toll on the Cosmos ecosystem’s liquidity.

Osmosis: A DEX and AMM in One

Osmosis sets itself apart by acting as both a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an automated market maker (AMM). This unique feature allows its users to create their own liquidity pools with customizable parameters. The platform’s non-custodial infrastructure and support for over 47 chains within the Cosmos ecosystem highlight its interoperability, particularly through the use of the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol.

OSMO Token: A Significant Price Surge

The OSMO, Osmosis’ native token, has witnessed a substantial rise in price. With a current trading price of $1.51, the token has risen by an impressive 121.97% over the past 30 days. This price surge has been fuelled primarily by the increased activity on the platform.

Driving Forces Behind the Network’s Growth

The recent upswing in activity is attributed to a broader bullish trend in the crypto markets and a specific interest in the Cosmos blockchain for its novel technology. Airdrop farming has been a key factor in driving the network’s growth. Users stake the OSMO token to qualify for various rewards, including the potential for future airdrops. Airdrops are being increasingly used by Web 3 protocols to attract new users by offering the prospect of receiving additional tokens as incentives. This strategy, enabled by Cosmos’ interoperable framework, continues to attract users and bolster network activity.

Business Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

