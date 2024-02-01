Open Exchange (OPNX) To Cease Operations: A Significant Moment in Crypto Market

In an unexpected turn of events, Open Exchange (OPNX), a prominent player in the crypto derivatives and claims trading arena, has announced plans to cease operations by mid-February 2024. The digital platform, which has served as a hub for crypto enthusiasts worldwide, broke the news via a social media post, outlining a precise timeline for users to liquidate their holdings and withdraw funds.

Impending Closure: A Timely Warning

According to the announcement, users have been instructed to close all their positions by February 7, at 8 a.m. UTC. The platform has advised its community that any positions left open after this deadline will be automatically settled by the system. This move aims to ensure that users do not lose their investments due to the impending shutdown.

Grace Period for Fund Withdrawal

In addition to the position settlement, users have been granted a grace period until February 14 to withdraw their funds. The same timeline also applies for exporting historical data from the platform, allowing users to safeguard their transaction records as well. After the set deadline, users may find themselves unable to access their data or retrieve their funds.

A Farewell Note from the OPNX Team

In their announcement, the OPNX team took a moment to express gratitude to their community, reflecting on the shared journey and experiences as they draw the curtain on the platform. The team's message conveyed a sense of melancholy mixed with appreciation for the support they received from their users.

A Look Back: The Rise and Fall of OPNX

OPNX, formerly known as Coinflex, underwent a rebranding in March 2023. The platform is linked to Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto lender, Three Arrows Capital. The closure of OPNX marks a significant moment in the crypto market, signaling the end of a major exchange. As of the time of the announcement, the company has not offered any further comments to the media regarding the reasons behind the shutdown.