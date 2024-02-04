OKX Wallet Integrates with ClayStack, Bolstering Liquidity in DeFi Ecosystem

On February 4, 2024, OKX, a leading player in the Web3 technology space, revealed a significant integration between its OKX Wallet and ClayStack, a decentralized liquid staking platform. This alliance empowers users to unlock the liquidity of their staked assets across a multitude of chains, consequently enabling them to leverage the issued staking derivatives within the expansive decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Seamless Integration, Enhanced Liquidity

The process of benefiting from this integration is straightforward. Users need to download the OKX Wallet web extension and create or add an existing wallet. Once setup, they can easily connect to ClayStack via the web extension. The integration offers users enhanced flexibility and a wider array of asset management options, making it a significant step towards financial inclusivity.

OKX's Web3 Provisions

OKX is renowned for offering a broad spectrum of products for Web3 users. These encompass a secure and versatile crypto wallet, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, a zero-fee NFT marketplace, and a DeFi platform. By integrating its wallet with ClayStack, OKX reinforces its commitment to progressing the Web3 field through innovative solutions.

Advocating for a New Web3 Paradigm

In addition to this strategic integration, OKX has also kickstarted a global brand campaign. This campaign is geared towards advocating a new paradigm propelled by Web3 self-managed technology. By collaborating with top global brands and athletes, OKX aims to mainstream the adoption of Web3 technologies, thereby transforming the digital landscape.