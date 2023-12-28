Nigeria Set to Launch New Naira Stablecoin cNGN in 2024

In a significant development, Nigeria is poised to experience the launch of a new Naira stablecoin, the cNGN, in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative is a joint venture between Nigerian banks, fintechs, and blockchain companies, all responding to a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Consortium’s Role in cNGN

The cNGN is pegged 1:1 with the Nigerian Naira (NGN) and will be held by Nigerian banks. This feature sets it apart from former NGN stablecoin attempts, as it is recognized as legal tender. The key stakeholders in this consortium include prominent Nigerian banks such as First Bank and Access Bank, payment organizations like Budpay and Interswitch, and blockchain experts from Convexity.

cNGN vs. CBDC

Unlike the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) like the eNaira, the cNGN is a crypto stablecoin operated by the consortium. It does not fall directly under the CBN’s purview but is regulated by both the CBN and the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission. This distinction could result in the cNGN achieving broader adoption than the eNaira.

Impact on Monetary Policy and Foreign Exchange

The introduction of the cNGN is anticipated to have a substantial influence on monetary policy and foreign exchange, potentially altering the dynamics of the Nigerian market. The cNGN forms part of a wider digital and physical Naira ecosystem that is evolving in response to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

