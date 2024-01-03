en English
Business

NetCents and Worldpay Collaborate to Boost Crypto Payment Acceptance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
NetCents Technology Inc., a vanguard in the crypto payments industry, has joined forces with Worldpay, a global leader in payments technology. This groundbreaking partnership aims to foster broader acceptance and utilization of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a multitude of stablecoins.

NetCents: Pioneering Crypto Payment Infrastructure

NetCents, a renowned cryptocurrency payments company, provides businesses of varying scales, from corporations to small and medium enterprises, as well as startups and companies vested in the web3 and blockchain space, with a secure and reliable crypto payment infrastructure. The company’s innovative solutions enable these entities to seamlessly incorporate cryptocurrency acceptance into their financial operations. NetCents offers a user-friendly interface and APIs, coupled with a unique price protection guarantee to mitigate the price volatility commonly associated with digital assets.

Worldpay: A Trailblazer in Merchant Payment Processing

Worldpay from FIS is acclaimed for its innovative approach to merchant payment processing. The company has previously facilitated the use of digital currencies by merchants and has recently entered a partnership with Visa to improve stablecoin settlement capabilities. Worldpay’s collaboration with NetCents signals a further commitment to embracing the digital asset revolution.

CEO’s Commitment to Trust and Security

NetCents’ CEO, Clayton Moore, underscored the company’s dedication to enhancing trust and security in the global realm of crypto payments. He stated, “Our partnership with Worldpay is a testament to our commitment to providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly crypto payment solutions to businesses worldwide.”

NetCents Compliance with Regulatory Standards

Currently, NetCents is under a cease trade order and is diligently working to complete its annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2022. The company is registered as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC, further cementing its unwavering commitment to compliance with regulatory standards.

Business Cryptocurrency
