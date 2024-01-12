NEROCU Warns Against Cryptocurrency Platform Coscoin amid Fraud Allegations

Public authorities are cautioning citizens against a cryptocurrency investment platform known as Coscoin, also referred to as Cos or Cosetek. The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) has issued an official fraud warning against Coscoin, which professes to be a leading AI quantitative trading platform and promises to double investments.

Mounting Concerns

Since the end of November, there have been multiple reports that indicate users are unable to access or withdraw their funds from the platform. Specifically, in the north-east of England, the police have reported 78 victims who collectively lost £214,869 – averaging a loss of £2,900 per person. This has sparked considerable alarm within the community and raised suspicions about the platform’s operations.

Ponzi or Pyramid Scheme?

Another alarming aspect of Coscoin’s operation is its structure, which seems to incentivize user recruitment in a manner characteristic of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme. A former Nissan employee, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared a harrowing experience of feeling manipulated after becoming a WhatsApp group administrator for the Coscoin cryptocurrency app. The individual later discovered that users could not access their investments, further fueling concerns about the platform’s credibility.

Guidance from Authorities

Adding weight to the issue, Detective Inspector Paddy O’Keefe of the economic crime team has cautioned the public about the dangers of seemingly lucrative investment opportunities. The inspector advised that if an investment opportunity sounds too good to be true, it likely is. He also warned against further scams that promise to recover lost investments. NEROCU has urged anyone who suspects they have been a victim of this fraud to report to Action Fraud. The reports will help in building intelligence to prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.