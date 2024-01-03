Monovant Unveils World’s First ‘Phygital’ Watch: A Convergence of Craftsmanship and Technology

Monovant, a groundbreaking Greek startup, prompts a new era in horology with the launch of the world’s first ‘phygital’ watch. This innovative timepiece converges the physical and digital realms, marrying traditional craftsmanship with the evolving metaverse. At the heart of the watch is a semi-precious Jasper stone dial, individually carved, polished, and chosen to reflect the wearer’s unique personality. This watch not only embodies robustness and elegance but also stands as an emblem of the wearer’s digital persona.

Harmony of Craftsmanship and Technology

The ‘phygital’ watch is a testament to Monovant’s commitment to upholding traditional horology standards while embracing the digital age. It is encased in a 316L stainless steel case, offering durability and performance. The timepiece is powered by a Swiss Supercharged Movement and guarantees a 10-year battery life. Its water resistance feature ensures functionality up to 100m, making it a perfect companion for various adventures. The watch is also equipped with Swiss Super-LumiNova C3 Lume, ensuring visibility in all lighting conditions.

Virtual Mirror Image

Alongside the physical timepiece, Monovant presents its owners with a digital twin, free of charge. This digital asset can be utilized across various metaverse platforms, such as Decentraland, Ready Player Me, and Roblox. It allows wearers to reflect their unique style and personality within these virtual worlds, providing a range of immersive and personalized experiences.

The Future of Personalized Shopping

Monovant offers a unique shopping experience with a custom virtual showroom. Here, customers can explore their products through personalized avatars, adding a new dimension to online shopping. To purchase one of the 100 limited edition phygital watches, customers are required to provide an email and crypto wallet address, showcasing Monovant’s fusion of tradition and innovation.

Founded by Christos Vasileiadis, Monovant is at the forefront of the convergence of fashion and technology. The company is inviting customers to join a waitlist for priority access to these innovative timepieces, marking a new chapter in personalized connection and expression.