Business

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Approval

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Approval

Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc., has reportedly made his first share sale in almost a dozen years, in the days leading up to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with direct investment in Bitcoin. The transactions, which occurred between January 2 and January 10, saw Saylor selling between 3,882 and 5,000 shares on various days, according to Bloomberg data.

A Noteworthy Divestment

The sales are estimated to have netted Saylor over $20 million, marking his first share disposal since nearly 12 years. The timing of Saylor’s sales has drawn attention, as it precedes a significant regulatory development in the cryptocurrency space.

SEC’s Move towards Mainstreaming Bitcoin

The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs represents a notable stride towards the mainstream financial acceptance of digital assets. This decision is expected to provide more investors with exposure to Bitcoin without them having to directly own the cryptocurrency. This suggests a potential increase in institutional participation in the crypto market.

Timing and Implications

The timing of Saylor’s share sales and the SEC’s announcement could attract scrutiny. Regulatory approvals such as this can significantly impact the value of Bitcoin and related stocks. Given MicroStrategy Inc.’s significant investment in Bitcoin, the timing of Saylor’s stock sales is particularly noteworthy. As of now, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings are valued at $8.3 billion, reflecting a 40% paper gain since the company started investing in the digital currency in 2020.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

