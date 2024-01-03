MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, has embarked on a four-month plan to sell $216 million worth of his company shares, a decision revealed during the firm’s Q3 earnings call on November 2, 2023. The sale, which commenced on January 2, 2024, is part of a strategy disclosed in a January 2024 SEC filing. Saylor aims to meet personal obligations and bolster his Bitcoin holdings by selling 5,000 shares daily for four months.

Saylor’s Stock Options Nearing Expiry

Saylor’s stock options, granted in April 2014, are nearing their expiration on April 30, 2024. The SEC filing dated November 1, 2023, permits him to sell up to 400,000 shares of his vested options from January 2 to April 26, 2024. Despite this, the executive chairman still maintains a significant stake in MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy’s Stock Value Surge

MicroStrategy has experienced a surge in its stock value recently, with a whopping 411% increase over the past year, significantly outperforming Bitcoin’s 170% rally. This financial leap is reflective of the company’s aggressive investment strategy in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy’s Heavy Investment in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has continued its heavy investment in Bitcoin, purchasing an additional 14,620 BTC for $615 million. This acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 189,150 BTC, valued at approximately $8.5 billion. This investment positions MicroStrategy as one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders. Its commitment to cryptocurrency investment reflects a clear belief in the long-term value of Bitcoin.