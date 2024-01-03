en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, has embarked on a four-month plan to sell $216 million worth of his company shares, a decision revealed during the firm’s Q3 earnings call on November 2, 2023. The sale, which commenced on January 2, 2024, is part of a strategy disclosed in a January 2024 SEC filing. Saylor aims to meet personal obligations and bolster his Bitcoin holdings by selling 5,000 shares daily for four months.

Saylor’s Stock Options Nearing Expiry

Saylor’s stock options, granted in April 2014, are nearing their expiration on April 30, 2024. The SEC filing dated November 1, 2023, permits him to sell up to 400,000 shares of his vested options from January 2 to April 26, 2024. Despite this, the executive chairman still maintains a significant stake in MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy’s Stock Value Surge

MicroStrategy has experienced a surge in its stock value recently, with a whopping 411% increase over the past year, significantly outperforming Bitcoin’s 170% rally. This financial leap is reflective of the company’s aggressive investment strategy in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy’s Heavy Investment in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has continued its heavy investment in Bitcoin, purchasing an additional 14,620 BTC for $615 million. This acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 189,150 BTC, valued at approximately $8.5 billion. This investment positions MicroStrategy as one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders. Its commitment to cryptocurrency investment reflects a clear belief in the long-term value of Bitcoin.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deutsche Bank Shares Dip Following Downgrade, Yet Stay Above Revised Price Target

By Wojciech Zylm

PYX Resources Ltd Awaits Export Licence Modification Amid Continued Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Naira Experiences Diverging Dynamics in Parallel and Official Markets

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Zee Entertainment's Share Price Dips Amid Q3 Growth and Promising Outlook

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Rail Maintenance Management System Market to Reach US$ 31.1 bil ...
@Asia · 2 mins
Global Rail Maintenance Management System Market to Reach US$ 31.1 bil ...
heart comment 0
Printing Machinery Market to Reach US$ 20.5 billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Disposable Incomes and Technological Advancements

By Waqas Arain

Printing Machinery Market to Reach US$ 20.5 billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Disposable Incomes and Technological Advancements
Global Tahini Market Poised for Substantial Growth: 2024-2032

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Global Tahini Market Poised for Substantial Growth: 2024-2032
Sales Performance Management Market Set for Explosive Growth, Predicted to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031

By BNN Correspondents

Sales Performance Management Market Set for Explosive Growth, Predicted to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031
Imitation Whipped Cream Market Set for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2032

By BNN Correspondents

Imitation Whipped Cream Market Set for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2032
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweeping Changes in Unity State Government as South Sudan's President Reshuffles Cabinet
46 seconds
Sweeping Changes in Unity State Government as South Sudan's President Reshuffles Cabinet
Ridgefield Boys Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Secure Victory
1 min
Ridgefield Boys Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Secure Victory
Kirsten Morel Breaches States Code of Conduct in Confrontation with Deputy Barbara Ward
1 min
Kirsten Morel Breaches States Code of Conduct in Confrontation with Deputy Barbara Ward
Jayden Hunt Expresses Frustration Over West Coast Eagles' Poor Season
2 mins
Jayden Hunt Expresses Frustration Over West Coast Eagles' Poor Season
Zimbabwe Grapples with High Rate of Teenage Pregnancies: A Call for Urgent Action
2 mins
Zimbabwe Grapples with High Rate of Teenage Pregnancies: A Call for Urgent Action
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Controversial Minimum Wage Decision
2 mins
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Controversial Minimum Wage Decision
Vladislav Davankov Officially Registered as Presidential Candidate
2 mins
Vladislav Davankov Officially Registered as Presidential Candidate
Is the Canadian Government's Commitment to Lower-Income Families Waning?
2 mins
Is the Canadian Government's Commitment to Lower-Income Families Waning?
Stroke Incidence in Women: Unveiling Gender-Specific Risk Factors and Prevention Strategies
4 mins
Stroke Incidence in Women: Unveiling Gender-Specific Risk Factors and Prevention Strategies
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
1 hour
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
2 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
7 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
8 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
9 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
10 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
Jordan's Escalating Drug Crime Crisis: A Decade of Rising Offenses
10 hours
Jordan's Escalating Drug Crime Crisis: A Decade of Rising Offenses
Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense
10 hours
Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense
Epstein's Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves
10 hours
Epstein's Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app