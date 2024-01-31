Matthew Sgherzi on Building Robust Crypto Communities: Trust, Involvement, and Communication

In an exclusive feature for the Kansas State Collegian, Matthew Sgherzi, a seasoned entrepreneur and trendspotter, unpacks the dynamics of community building, engagement, and trust in the cryptocurrency industry. Drawing from his experiences in Information Systems and a rich history with trends ranging from Amazon FBA to cryptocurrency, Sgherzi articulates the pivotal role of human engagement in the success of crypto projects.

Trust: The Cornerstone of Crypto Communities

For Sgherzi, trust stands as the bedrock of any cryptocurrency community. It serves to dispel skepticism, fostering respect and civility between project founders and community members. Building trust, he believes, is paramount in the volatile and often misunderstood world of cryptocurrency, where the currency is not just digital, but also trust in the ecosystem.

Involvement: The Catalyst for Engagement

According to Sgherzi, involvement is the lifeblood of community engagement. This is facilitated by community managers who employ strategic engagement techniques such as gamification and incentive programs. These methods not only foster trust but also keep the community invested and excited about the project's future.

Communication: The Key to Articulating Value

Effective communication is the third pillar in Sgherzi's model. It serves to clearly express a project's value proposition and create genuine, community-driven word-of-mouth campaigns. These campaigns, Sgherzi argues, often outperform traditional marketing strategies and even celebrity endorsements. The power of a strong message, delivered sincerely, can resonate deeply within a community and drive widespread adoption.

Sgherzi's insights offer a fresh perspective on the cryptocurrency industry, highlighting the critical role of community engagement and trust. His views are further enriched by his philanthropic work with his local Church and the James Project in Central America, which underscores his belief in the power of communities and the human element in driving change.