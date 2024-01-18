Manta Network Weathers DDoS Attack as Token Starts Trading

In the early hours of the morning, at precisely 9:30 AM UTC, the Manta Network, a cutting-edge Layer-2 blockchain, found itself in the throes of a crippling Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. The assailants flooded the network's nodes with an overwhelming surge of over 135 million remote procedure call (RPC) requests, effectively stymieing communication between applications and the blockchain. The attack, as disclosed by the network's co-founder, Kenny Li, was of a magnitude and duration that surpassed the norm.

Maintaining Security Amidst the Storm

Despite the ferocity of the onslaught, the Manta Network stood its ground. Li reassured the community that the blockchain continued to function securely and that no funds had been compromised in the process. This assurance was crucial, as the attack coincided with the recent listing of the Manta token on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and Bithumb. The token, which currently trades at $2.15, boasts of a fully diluted market cap of around $2.15 billion, and the trading volume within the past day has soared to nearly $800 million.

Countering the Assault

In response to the attack, the team at Manta Network has been working tirelessly to implement additional DDoS mitigation strategies. Their efforts extend to collaborating with partners in the blockchain sphere to effectively counter the attack. Despite the challenges, the steadfast resolve of the team remains unbroken, their commitment to their project unwavering.

Manta Network: A Voyage Beyond the Attack

While the DDoS attack has cast a shadow, it's important to remember the significant strides Manta Network has made in the blockchain space. The network successfully raised $25 million in Series A funding in July 2023, a testament to investor confidence in their vision and execution. Following this, the network launched its mainnet, Manta Pacific, in September 2023, after a successful testnet phase. This recent attack, while significant, does not define the Manta Network. It is merely a hurdle, a challenge to be overcome, as they continue to shape the future of blockchain technology.