Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming

On December 20, 2023, the cryptocurrency world witnessed an unprecedented surge in new Litecoin (LTC) addresses. Glassnode, a leading on-chain data platform, reported the creation of approximately 1.2 million addresses on that day—the most significant growth Litecoin has seen in two years. This surge marked a milestone in Litecoin’s development, showcasing its growing adoption and utility.

Litecoin’s Network Activity and Performance

Following the December 20th surge, there was a slight dip in the number of new Litecoin addresses, which decreased to about 800,000 by December 26. However, Litecoin’s daily active addresses continued to outperform those of Ethereum (ETH). On December 22, Litecoin recorded a whopping 1.4 million transactions.

Beyond its impressive number of transactions, Litecoin’s network has seen a rise in processed transactions due to an influx of Ordinals-like transactions. Over just four days, 2 million ordinal inscriptions were recorded, with the past two weeks witnessing over 10 million Ordinal transactions. This growth led to a day when Litecoin’s addresses exceeded those of Bitcoin and Ethereum combined, further highlighting Litecoin’s developing strength.

Litecoin’s Real-World Utility

Litecoin has not only seen a surge in network activity but also in its real-world utility. It has become the top cryptocurrency for payments on BitPay, a global bitcoin payment service provider, demonstrating its practical use beyond the digital realm. Despite these positive developments, caution is advised regarding mining profitability and a potential future correction in LTC’s price due to a decline in trading activity.

NuggetRush: A New Player in the Crypto Gaming Market

In the broader cryptocurrency market, NuggetRush (NUGX) has emerged as a force to reckon with. Combining gold mining with cryptocurrency, this play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform aims to support miners in developing countries. Its deflationary nature and successful presale performance have attracted a growing community, pushing the boundaries of traditional gaming models and creating a buzz in the crypto world. The platform has seen increased investor demand, driven by its advanced gameplay model and its goal of improving living standards for miners in developing nations.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

