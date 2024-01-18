en English
Cryptocurrency

LBank Launches EchoLink – A New Era of Blockchain and IoT Integration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
LBank Launches EchoLink – A New Era of Blockchain and IoT Integration

In a major stride towards the amalgamation of blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT), LBank, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced the unveiling of EchoLink on its Launchpad. EchoLink is a novel initiative that leverages the robust Solana blockchain to redefine decentralized, crowdsourced models.

The Unique IoT Oracle and the $ECHO Token

At the heart of EchoLink’s operation is a unique IoT oracle and its native utility token, $ECHO. The platform introduces an innovative concept – the Proof of Device Work (PoDW) mechanism. This mechanism rewards IoT devices for their active participation and contributions to the network. Moreover, EchoLink magnifies its focus on privacy and security by incorporating Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Fully Homomorphic Encryption.

Exploring EchoLink’s Sophisticated Oracle Architecture

EchoLink’s oracle architecture, sophisticated in its design, relies heavily on the $ECHO token to uphold credibility and ensure efficient data distribution. Furthermore, EchoLink employs a dual-token system, utilizing $ECHO for governance and staking, while using $ED tokens as credits for data services and APIs. This unique tokenomics model is designed to foster long-term holding and sustainable growth.

Future Roadmap and Participation

Looking towards the future, EchoLink’s roadmap reveals plans for the development of Edge Node hardware and the primary launch of the Echo Oracle. $ECHO holders are set to play a crucial role in these developments. Participation in EchoLink through LBank Launchpad is designed to be inclusive, requiring users to meet specific holding conditions and make contributions in USDT. The snapshot period for participation is set from January 17 to 24, 2024. As LBank continues to commit to innovation and secure trading experiences, the introduction of EchoLink to its users marks a significant advancement in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

Cryptocurrency
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

