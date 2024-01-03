LBank Exchange Announces Listing of Blue Kirby (KIRBY) Token

In a strategic move, global digital asset trading platform, LBank Exchange, has listed the Blue Kirby (KIRBY) token for trading. Since December 30, 2023, the KIRBY/USDT trading pair has been made accessible to users interested in the Fantom (FTM) blockchain ecosystem. Blue Kirby, widely recognized as Fantom’s original mascot, is a significant figure associated with the ‘On Blue’ MemeFi movement and is dedicated to community-driven growth within the FTM network.

The Significance of KIRBY Token

The KIRBY token is an embodiment of the principles of decentralization and community influence, boasting features like a 0% tax and a renounced contract. Despite having faced controversies related to its role in market practices and decentralization ethics, Blue Kirby has played a pivotal role in the development of DeFi projects, notably Yearn.finance, which attained a $1 billion market cap with its support.

The Impact of LBank Exchange’s Listing

With a total supply of 3.175 billion, the KIRBY token is now available on LBank Exchange, a prominent platform that has been operational since 2015 and caters to over 9 million users from more than 210 regions. The addition of the KIRBY token to LBank Exchange’s offerings is anticipated to contribute to the resurgence of the cryptocurrency bull run and facilitate the global adoption of digital assets.

Unraveling the Story Behind Blue Kirby

Blue Kirby is an integral part of the cryptocurrency and DeFi community, linked with the Fantom (FTM) blockchain and Yearn.finance. Through the KIRBY token, the goal is to harness decentralization and community-driven initiatives in the digital asset space. LBank, a leading crypto exchange established in 2015, provides financial derivatives, asset management services, and secure crypto trading to users worldwide, further extending the reach of the KIRBY token.