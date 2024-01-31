Larry David Acknowledges Financial Setback from FTX Cryptocurrency Advertisement

In a candid revelation, Larry David, the acclaimed creator and star of the HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', has uncovered that he incurred financial losses on a cryptocurrency advertisement he endorsed for FTX, aired during the 2022 Super Bowl. The disclosure came about during a red carpet interview marking the premiere of the show's 12th and concluding season.

FTX's Fall from Grace

FTX, formerly a flourishing entity in the cryptocurrency domain, has since experienced a dramatic downfall, with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried facing serious convictions of fraud and money laundering. A potential sentence of over a century in prison looms over him. The commercial that David featured in humorously depicted skepticism towards historical breakthroughs, culminating with a message warning viewers not to be left behind on the 'next big thing', implicitly referring to FTX's crypto offerings.

The Aftermath of FTX's Scandal

Following the implosion of FTX, David, along with other celebrity endorsers, was named in a class action lawsuit. The accusation was that FTX deliberately targeted unsophisticated investors. The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star confessed to having made the decision to participate in the ad based on advice from friends and without a personal understanding of cryptocurrency. Part of his remuneration for the ad was in cryptocurrency, which led to his financial loss due to the collapse of FTX.

Ill-Informed Decisions

The commercial was directed by Jeff Schaffer who also confessed a lack of knowledge about cryptocurrency. This tale of loss and regret serves as a cautionary tale for celebrities and individuals alike, emphasizing the importance of understanding and personal knowledge before making investment decisions and endorsements in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.