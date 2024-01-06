en English
Cryptocurrency

KyberDAO Approves KNC Token Migration and Upgrade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
KyberDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization governing the Kyber Network, has approved a proposal, KIP-6, aimed at overhauling the network’s native token, $KNC. The core objective of the upgrade is to enhance the adaptability of the token, enabling it to support efficient future upgrades, and to bolster KyberDAO’s governance influence.

Migration Process and Timeline

The migration process, which commenced on April 20, 2021, involves the conversion of the old KNC tokens to the new ERC-20 KNC tokens. As of August 2021, there is no definitive deadline for the completion of this process. The migration process is being conducted at a 1:1 ratio, ensuring that for each old KNC token, holders will receive one new KNC token.

Terminology Clarification

To counteract potential confusion during this transition, the old token is proposed to be referred to as KNC Legacy (KNCL), while the new token will bear its original ticker, KNC. This distinction is critical in preventing the accidental transfer of KNCL tokens to centralized exchanges that only accept the upgraded version of KNC, a blunder that could lead to the irrevocable loss of funds.

Migration for Self-custodial Wallet Users

For holders of KNC who manage their tokens in self-custodial wallets such as Metamask, Krystal, Ledger, Trezor, and Keystore, there is a provision to independently convert to the new KNC token. This can be achieved by utilizing the Migration Portal available on kyber.org/migrate.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

