KyberDAO Approves KNC Token Migration and Upgrade

KyberDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization governing the Kyber Network, has approved a proposal, KIP-6, aimed at overhauling the network’s native token, $KNC. The core objective of the upgrade is to enhance the adaptability of the token, enabling it to support efficient future upgrades, and to bolster KyberDAO’s governance influence.

Migration Process and Timeline

The migration process, which commenced on April 20, 2021, involves the conversion of the old KNC tokens to the new ERC-20 KNC tokens. As of August 2021, there is no definitive deadline for the completion of this process. The migration process is being conducted at a 1:1 ratio, ensuring that for each old KNC token, holders will receive one new KNC token.

Terminology Clarification

To counteract potential confusion during this transition, the old token is proposed to be referred to as KNC Legacy (KNCL), while the new token will bear its original ticker, KNC. This distinction is critical in preventing the accidental transfer of KNCL tokens to centralized exchanges that only accept the upgraded version of KNC, a blunder that could lead to the irrevocable loss of funds.

Migration for Self-custodial Wallet Users

For holders of KNC who manage their tokens in self-custodial wallets such as Metamask, Krystal, Ledger, Trezor, and Keystore, there is a provision to independently convert to the new KNC token. This can be achieved by utilizing the Migration Portal available on kyber.org/migrate.