Cryptocurrency

Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum

In a pioneering move, Klaytn Foundation, an entity associated with the South Korean public blockchain Klaytn, has announced the integration of a new gold-pegged cryptocurrency, denoted as $GPC, and its corresponding decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, Goldstation. This introduction marks the first tokenized gold offering on a DeFi platform outside of the Ethereum ecosystem, thereby widening the horizons of the cryptocurrency market.

Revolutionizing Gold Investment

The $GPC token, developed by the South Korean digital transformation company CREDER, distinguishes itself from other tokenized gold offerings by not levying any percentage-based transaction fees. In concert with the minimal gas fees associated with the Klaytn blockchain, this feature significantly enhances cost-effectiveness and accessibility for users seeking to invest in gold via DeFi platforms.

A New Era of Real-World Asset Tokenization

To mint $GPC, investors are required to convert their gold assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through The Mining Club, following which they can issue $GPC on Goldstation by using their gold NFTs as collateral. This innovative approach is set to transform gold investments into opportunities for generating DeFi interest revenue, thereby opening a new chapter in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

Future Expansion

Goldstation is set to commence its services on January 24, 2024, initially targeting South Korean residents. However, the plan is to go global in the future. Klaytn Foundation, in collaboration with CREDER, has expressed its commitment to bring more metal RWA tokenization projects, extending beyond gold, to both domestic and international markets.

Cryptocurrency South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

