Business

Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the ‘Human Layer’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the ‘Human Layer’

Leading blockchain technology company, Kadena, kicked off 2024 with a comprehensive rebranding initiative, labeled NewKadena. This move includes a fresh logo, innovative creative concepts, a revamped visual identity, a new messaging strategy, and a redesigned website. The rebrand is Kadena’s strategy to redefine its focus on empowering individuals across all levels of blockchain familiarity and encouraging them to build and control their financial futures.

An Introduction to ‘Layer H’

The rebrand introduces the concept of the ‘Human Layer’ or ‘Layer H.’ This idea represents a shift in focus towards the significant role of humans in shaping the future of global commerce through the powerful lens of blockchain technology. Kadena’s intent is to foster true mass adoption of this transformative technology.

A New Chapter for Kadena

Co-Founder and CEO of Kadena, Stuart Popejoy, sees this rebranding as the next evolution of the company. The updated visual identity encapsulates the maturity of Kadena’s technologies. Established in 2017 by Popejoy and Will Martino, Kadena is the only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work blockchain. It offers infrastructure-grade performance for blockchain projects, setting the stage for the full-scale adoption of the technology.

NewKadena: A Shift in Engagement

Mike Herron, Kadena’s Chief Marketing Officer, sees NewKadena as a significant shift in the company’s communication and engagement with its community. It is also a reflection of the evolution of product development within the company. Herron envisions a future filled with major campaigns, partnerships, and announcements in 2024, all aimed at growing Kadena’s influence in the blockchain space.

Business Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

