Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the ‘Human Layer’

Leading blockchain technology company, Kadena, kicked off 2024 with a comprehensive rebranding initiative, labeled NewKadena. This move includes a fresh logo, innovative creative concepts, a revamped visual identity, a new messaging strategy, and a redesigned website. The rebrand is Kadena’s strategy to redefine its focus on empowering individuals across all levels of blockchain familiarity and encouraging them to build and control their financial futures.

An Introduction to ‘Layer H’

The rebrand introduces the concept of the ‘Human Layer’ or ‘Layer H.’ This idea represents a shift in focus towards the significant role of humans in shaping the future of global commerce through the powerful lens of blockchain technology. Kadena’s intent is to foster true mass adoption of this transformative technology.

A New Chapter for Kadena

Co-Founder and CEO of Kadena, Stuart Popejoy, sees this rebranding as the next evolution of the company. The updated visual identity encapsulates the maturity of Kadena’s technologies. Established in 2017 by Popejoy and Will Martino, Kadena is the only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work blockchain. It offers infrastructure-grade performance for blockchain projects, setting the stage for the full-scale adoption of the technology.

NewKadena: A Shift in Engagement

Mike Herron, Kadena’s Chief Marketing Officer, sees NewKadena as a significant shift in the company’s communication and engagement with its community. It is also a reflection of the evolution of product development within the company. Herron envisions a future filled with major campaigns, partnerships, and announcements in 2024, all aimed at growing Kadena’s influence in the blockchain space.