IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth

IX Asia Indexes, a leading provider of index services, has revealed the results of its 2023 fourth-quarter review for the ixCrypto Index Series and the second-half yearly review for the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The announcement, which outlined changes to the constituents of the indexes, reflects a growing interest and increase in the overall capitalization and daily volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Revisions to ixCrypto Index Series

As part of the recent review, the number of cryptocurrencies in the ixCrypto Index Series will be reduced to 25, marking the deletion of three cryptocurrencies, with no new additions. These changes are slated to come into effect on January 19, 2024. Bitcoin, despite the cutbacks, continues to occupy the top spot as the largest constituent, registering a significant price increase of 56.65% since the last review.

Updates to IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

Concurrently, changes to the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series will be implemented from February 1, 2024. The ixCrypto Infrastructure Index will witness an expansion, with five new additions. However, the ixCrypto Stablecoin Index remains unchanged, continuing to house its five constituents.

Crypto Market Witnesses an Upsurge

The reviews conducted by IX Asia Indexes have highlighted an overall surge in the cryptocurrency market’s total capitalization and daily volume. Alongside, the exchange review culminated in the selection of 10 exchanges tasked with generating fair average prices for the constituents. This further contributes to providing a realistic and unbiased view of the crypto market for investors and stakeholders alike.

As part of their commitment to transparency, IX Asia Indexes has made available the details of the indexes’ constituents and weightings in the appendices and on their official website. Real-time indexes are disseminated every five seconds, and this information can be accessed on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and through Nasdaq under specific tickers.