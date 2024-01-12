en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth

IX Asia Indexes, a leading provider of index services, has revealed the results of its 2023 fourth-quarter review for the ixCrypto Index Series and the second-half yearly review for the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The announcement, which outlined changes to the constituents of the indexes, reflects a growing interest and increase in the overall capitalization and daily volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Revisions to ixCrypto Index Series

As part of the recent review, the number of cryptocurrencies in the ixCrypto Index Series will be reduced to 25, marking the deletion of three cryptocurrencies, with no new additions. These changes are slated to come into effect on January 19, 2024. Bitcoin, despite the cutbacks, continues to occupy the top spot as the largest constituent, registering a significant price increase of 56.65% since the last review.

Updates to IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

Concurrently, changes to the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series will be implemented from February 1, 2024. The ixCrypto Infrastructure Index will witness an expansion, with five new additions. However, the ixCrypto Stablecoin Index remains unchanged, continuing to house its five constituents.

Crypto Market Witnesses an Upsurge

The reviews conducted by IX Asia Indexes have highlighted an overall surge in the cryptocurrency market’s total capitalization and daily volume. Alongside, the exchange review culminated in the selection of 10 exchanges tasked with generating fair average prices for the constituents. This further contributes to providing a realistic and unbiased view of the crypto market for investors and stakeholders alike.

As part of their commitment to transparency, IX Asia Indexes has made available the details of the indexes’ constituents and weightings in the appendices and on their official website. Real-time indexes are disseminated every five seconds, and this information can be accessed on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and through Nasdaq under specific tickers.

0
Asia Cryptocurrency
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
5 mins ago
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
UnitedLex, a trailblazer in data and professional services for the legal industry, has announced the induction of Rajitha Boer as its new Chief Client Officer. A veteran in legal operations, Boer brings to the table a rich background that includes the founding of Yerra Solutions, and a tenure with Breakwater. Boer’s core mandate will be
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
Ceasefire Agreement Struck Between Myanmar's Military and Three Brotherhood Alliance
58 mins ago
Ceasefire Agreement Struck Between Myanmar's Military and Three Brotherhood Alliance
Maldivians' Outlook on Relations with China in 2024: A Balance of Cooperation and Autonomy
1 hour ago
Maldivians' Outlook on Relations with China in 2024: A Balance of Cooperation and Autonomy
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
31 mins ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
31 mins ago
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
33 mins ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
8 seconds
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
57 seconds
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
3 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
3 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
4 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
4 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
5 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
5 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app