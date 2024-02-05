IRS Tackles Non-Compliance in Crypto Tax Reporting: New Solution Emerges

In an era where cryptocurrency is becoming the new gold, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing a significant challenge. They have identified an alarming 75% non-compliance rate in the reporting of crypto taxes. This has prompted an immediate response from the IRS, in the form of stringent enforcement actions.

Enforcement Actions Underway

The IRS has already initiated the first steps to tackle this issue, using a John Doe summons for Kraken users, rolling out Form 1099-DA, and implementing other regulatory measures. These actions indicate a clear intent to curb non-compliance and ensure fair reporting of crypto assets.

The Challenges of Crypto Tax Reporting

However, this task is not without its difficulties. Taxpayers are facing a myriad of challenges when it comes to reporting their crypto assets. Self-custody wallets, for instance, do not generate tax forms like 1099s, making it harder for taxpayers to report their transactions. Centralized exchanges, on the other hand, present a different kind of risk. As seen with the collapse of FTX, these exchanges can fail, reinforcing the principle of "not your keys, not your coins." Furthermore, when crypto assets are transferred between wallets or exchanges, the cost basis information is not maintained, adding another layer of complexity to tax reporting.

A New Solution Emerges

Despite these challenges, a new service named Blockchain Crypto Tax Prep is offering a solution. They promise to calculate crypto taxes and produce IRS Form 8949 for a fee of $295. This service assures a secure process, negating the need for taxpayers to share personal identifiable information or link wallets. They also claim to complete this process within days, thus providing a quick and efficient solution. Additionally, they offer a free 15-minute consultation to guide taxpayers through their tax preparation process.

The advent of such services is indicative of the growing need for innovative solutions in the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency. As the IRS continues to implement measures to ensure compliance, taxpayers and service providers alike must adapt to this evolving scenario. The ultimate goal remains the same: fair and accurate reporting of crypto assets to maintain the integrity of the financial system.