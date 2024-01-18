Inscriptions on Avalanche Network Surge Amid Declining Gas Fees and Volume

The Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain network's transactional landscape has changed dramatically in recent months, with inscriptions becoming a regular feature. Inscriptions, which are data embedded into blockchain transactions representing various types of information, have seen a significant rise on Avalanche. Data from Dune Analytics shows that Avalanche experienced an hourly peak in inscriptions between the 15th and 16th of January.

Leading in Daily Inscriptions

Over the past three months, Avalanche led in daily inscriptions, with more than 222,000 inscriptions recorded to date. Inscription transactions accounted for over 20% of the network's activity in the last 24 hours. On January 17th, this figure rose to over 50%. In the past week alone, more than 30% of transactions included inscriptions.

Gas Fees and Network Volume

Despite this high volume of inscriptions, the network's gas fees have seen a decrease. The hourly gas fee has fallen over the last four days, with the highest fee recently being $29, marking a significant decrease from the $430 peak on January 17th. In the past three months, daily gas fees also saw a downturn, with a peak of over $8.3 million on December 20th, falling to nearly $5,000 at present.

The Avalanche network's volume, reflected by DefiLlama, has also seen a recent decline, struggling to maintain a volume above $100 million.

AVAX Value

The value of AVAX has not shown a strong uptrend. There was only a slight gain of 1.2% in the previous trading session, followed by a retracement of nearly 1%, with the coin trading around $35.7. This shows a lack of momentum, despite the increasing use of inscriptions.