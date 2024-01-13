India’s Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms

In a late December enforcement action, Indian authorities targeted foreign cryptocurrency exchanges operating within their borders without local registration and compliance with anti-money laundering provisions. This move, marked by a compliance notice issued to nine offshore platforms, has dramatically reshaped India’s cryptocurrency exchange landscape. Platforms like Binance, previously flourishing in the Indian market, bore the brunt of the impact.

Surge in Local Exchanges

As offshore platforms grappled with these new restrictions, local exchanges enjoyed a substantial uptick in users and deposits. Traders rapidly moved their funds from Binance and other affected platforms to local exchanges such as WazirX, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch Kuber. WazirX reported a staggering 250% increase in deposit inflows in the immediate aftermath of the notice. Mudrex, another local platform, saw over 30,000 new customer registrations. These exchanges estimate that a significant portion of their new deposits originated from Binance, underlining the seismic shift in user preference.

Government Actions Prompted by Local Exchanges

The Indian government’s actions were not impulsive. Instead, they were driven by the lobbying efforts of local exchanges, who argued that the 2022 taxation regime unfairly favored offshore exchanges. In light of these concerns, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) took action, issuing a notice to foreign exchanges, demanding compliance with India’s stringent anti-money laundering laws.

Blocking of Offshore Crypto Exchange Platforms

Further, the government requested the blocking of these platforms’ websites and the removal of their apps from Apple’s App Store. While the URLs were not accessible in India, the apps still lingered on Google Play. Prior to these events, app download data suggested Binance’s dominance in the Indian market. However, the recent actions have significantly shifted market dynamics.

These developments echo India’s broader scrutiny of Chinese investments and operations, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and China. As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how these actions will shape the future of cryptocurrency exchange in India and worldwide.