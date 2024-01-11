India to Chart Its Own Path in Cryptocurrency Regulations: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has affirmed that India will chart its own course in regulating cryptocurrencies, a move that distinguishes the country from others, including the United States. Speaking at a BFSI summit hosted by publication Mint, Das emphasized that the features and practices that work well for other markets may not necessarily align with India’s interests.

A Standalone Stance on Cryptocurrency

Das’s comments come in the wake of the recent approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, the Indian Central Bank’s chief was quick to underline that his country will not follow suit. “What is good for another market need not be good for India”, he reiterated, signaling the bank’s firm stance on cryptocurrency regulations.

Unyielding Views on Crypto Regulations

The Governor made it clear that both his personal views and the Reserve Bank’s position on cryptocurrency remain unaltered. They continue to approach cryptocurrency regulation with caution, resisting the temptation to imitate other countries’ decisions. The essence of his message was that India needs to carve its own path in the world of digital currency regulations, taking into account its unique economic and social fabric.

Vote-on-Account and Inflation

On a different note, Das addressed concerns about the potential inflationary impact of the upcoming vote-on-account. He expressed confidence that it would not lead to inflationary pressures. He referred to the current government’s solid track record in managing inflation and highlighted the various supply-side measures taken since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb inflation.

As the world navigates the complex landscape of digital currencies, India’s approach, as articulated by Governor Das, underscores the importance of tailoring regulations to suit individual market needs and conditions. It’s a reminder that in the global financial ecosystem, one size does not fit all.