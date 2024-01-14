India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns

India has tightened its grip on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges, resulting in the blockage of websites of renowned foreign exchanges including Binance, OKX, and Kucoin. Binance has assured its Indian users of the safety of their funds amidst the crackdown, advising against the usage of VPN. The action has triggered a surge in users of domestic cryptocurrency exchanges such as WazirX and CoinDCX.

Government’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges

The Indian government has taken stringent measures to bar foreign cryptocurrency exchanges from operating within its boundaries. The measures were instigated due to concerns about money laundering and non-compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The ban includes blocking access to websites of several globally recognized crypto platforms, Binance, KuCoin, and OKX among them. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology initiated an IP block, thereby preventing Indian citizens from accessing the URLs of foreign cryptocurrency exchanges. The Finance Ministry’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) voiced concerns about potential money laundering activities involving international exchanges. Consequently, Indian investors have started migrating to local platforms, which are witnessing a surge in user registrations and deposits.

Blocking of Offshore Crypto Exchanges

The Indian government has acted swiftly to block the URLs of nine cryptocurrency exchanges operating in India after they were found to be functioning illegally and in violation of India’s anti-money laundering law. The FIU issued a show-cause notice to these nine offshore crypto exchanges, which include Binance, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, Bittrex, and Bitfenex. The notice was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, a law that necessitates virtual digital asset service providers to register with the FIU and comply with the prescribed requirements. Traders have been advised to transfer their assets to Indian cryptocurrency exchanges that are registered with the FIU. Mudrex, an FIU-compliant platform, has reported a surge of 1 million in crypto deposits from major exchanges. Currently, there are 31 crypto businesses in India registered with the FIU, including Unocoin, WazirX, ZebPay, and CoinDCX.