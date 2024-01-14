en English
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
India is looking towards the adoption of a regulatory sandbox approach for cryptocurrencies, a move prompted by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI)’s recent report. The regulatory sandbox concept allows for real-time testing of new services or products in a controlled regulatory environment, possibly with specific regulatory relaxations during the testing phase. This approach may provide a solution to the challenges posed by the growing integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system.

US Integration of Cryptocurrencies

Recent developments in the United States have put this issue into sharp focus. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on January 10. This integration of cryptocurrencies into stock exchanges elevates them to the same level as traditional securities such as stocks and bonds. The implications of this move are far-reaching, affecting global capital flows, the price of gold, and foreign trade. According to GTRI Co-Founder, Ajay Srivastava, it is becoming increasingly difficult for India to remain unregulated in the realm of cryptocurrencies.

India’s Crypto Market

India already has a crypto market in operation, with transactions taking place via peer-to-peer trading and offshore exchanges. However, without adequate legal protections, investors are exposed to considerable risk. The GTRI report emphasizes the need to strike a balance between promoting innovation and managing risk, particularly given the potential for cryptocurrencies’ anonymity to be exploited for illegal activities.

Risks and Rewards

The report also raises concerns about the volatility of Bitcoin trading on stock markets. This volatility could potentially extend to the wider stock market, impacting a vast range of investors who may not fully comprehend the associated risks of cryptocurrency investments. Despite these concerns, the allure of cryptocurrencies is growing in India. CoinDCX witnessed a 45.78% surge in installed users between October and November 2021, while Bitbns leads in active users at 41.33%. This surge in cryptocurrency adoption signifies a shift in the investment paradigm, particularly among India’s younger generation, from traditional assets like real estate and gold to cryptocurrencies.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

