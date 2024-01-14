India Blocks Access to Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges: An In-Depth Look

India has taken a decisive step towards regulating cryptocurrency, blocking access to global crypto platforms such as Binance, KuCoin, and OKX. The move, instigated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, involves an IP block preventing Indian citizens from accessing the URLs of these foreign cryptocurrency platforms.

Implications for Crypto Trading and Policies

The Indian Finance Ministry’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) issued show-cause notices to nine foreign exchanges, expressing concerns about potential money laundering. The restrictions will impede Indians from downloading applications of foreign exchanges. However, those who already have these apps installed can continue using them. The result is a surge in user and deposit inflows in local platforms as Indian investors pivot from global to domestic platforms.

India’s Stance on Cryptocurrency

India’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been historically tough, with the Reserve Bank of India taking a stringent position against them. The FIU’s recent action highlights concerns about non-compliance with India’s anti-money laundering rules among crypto firms. The move has led various telecom networks and internet service providers to begin blocking the URLs of crypto exchange websites.

Financial Impact and Industry Response

The blockage has significant implications for domestic cryptocurrency traders who had shifted to global platforms, often due to less stringent know-your-customer protocols. Furthermore, India’s 30% capital gains tax and 1% transaction levy on cryptocurrencies may also influence trading decisions. The industry has reacted with concern, as the blockage and the regulations could potentially hinder the growth of the crypto industry in India.