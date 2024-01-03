en English
Business

ICP’s Parabolic Price Increase: A Deep Dive into the Crypto Market’s High Performer

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
The Internet Computer Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, ICP, has sparked investor interest with a parabolic price increase over the last month. Currently trading at $16.30, it has witnessed a significant gain of 222%, including a 15% increase in the last 24 hours and a 70% jump over the past week. The currency has breached long-term horizontal resistance that it had been trading below since April 2022, signaling a potential trend reversal.

ICP: A High Performer in the Crypto Market

Apart from its impressive price performance, ICP has distinguished itself as the highest weekly gainer in the crypto market. After consolidating above the $8.6 mark on December 26th, ICP witnessed a substantial 89% surge, reaching a 10-month peak at $16.20. This uptrend has been described as parabolic since October 2023, breaking through major resistance levels and fueling a rally.

Technical Indicators Point to a Bullish Trend

The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a bullish trend for ICP, being above 50. Despite being in the overbought territory, this bullish momentum does not signal a potential decrease. Data from Coinglass highlights a significant upswing in open interest in ICP, rising from $28.68 million to $117.48 million in just three weeks, signaling heightened investor confidence and interest. This bullish momentum is further supported by a breakout from a cup-and-handle pattern, projecting a sign of trend reversal.

ICP’s Future: Analysts and Traders Weigh In

Analysts and traders on platform X have a positive outlook on ICP’s future price trajectory, with some making comparisons to Bitcoin and Ethereum and others setting a target price of $24.50. Technical analysis suggests that ICP is in the fifth and final wave of a parabolic increase, and if it breaks out from its current resistance, it could reach a new resistance level at $22. However, a rejection at the $15.50 mark and a breakdown from the parabolic trend could result in a 40% drop to the next support level at $9.30. As the crypto market continues to evolve, ICP’s performance will be closely watched by investors and traders alike.

Business Cryptocurrency
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

