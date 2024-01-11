en English
Business

Historic High in Bitcoin Trading Volume Marks Arrival of First US Bitcoin ETFs

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Historic High in Bitcoin Trading Volume Marks Arrival of First US Bitcoin ETFs

In a historic moment for the digital asset sector, Bitcoin trading volumes soared to a nearly 10-month peak of $52 billion in anticipation of the opening of Wall Street. This surge coincided with the availability of the United States’ first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin. The event was marked by an increase in Bitcoin’s value by up to 3.8%, reaching $47,705 at one point during the day.

A Watershed Moment in Cryptocurrency

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs after market closure on Wednesday marked the end of over a decade of rejections. This critical decision provides Bitcoin with a pathway to investment portfolios alongside stocks and bonds, effectively listing it on exchanges. For SEC chair Gary Gensler, a known critic of cryptocurrency, this approval is a watershed moment.

ETFs and Their Impact

Among the newly launched ETFs beginning trading are BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which transitioned from a unit trust to an ETF. The availability of these ETFs is a significant development for financial advisors. Now more than ever, they are compelled to form an opinion on Bitcoin as an asset class.

Mainstream Financial Advisory and Investment Circles

The ETFs could lead to a more consistent influx of interest and investment into cryptocurrencies, marking a pivotal moment in mainstream financial advisory and investment circles. The approval of Bitcoin ETFs is akin to the emergence of gold ETFs in the early 2000s, which simplified the process for investors to invest in the precious metal. The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs is expected to attract more mainstream investors, thereby broadening access to the largest cryptocurrency.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

