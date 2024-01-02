Historic Downturn in Cryptocurrency ATMs Worldwide

The global cryptocurrency landscape has witnessed an unprecedented downturn in the past year, with the total number of crypto ATMs worldwide decreasing by a significant 14.56% in 2023. This marks the first decline in the number of crypto ATMs since Coin ATM Radar began tracking in 2013. The global count of crypto ATMs has dipped from 39,350 to 33,620, with a total of 5,730 machines reported to be deactivated in 2023.

A Downward Trend in Crypto ATMs

The peak for crypto ATMs was recorded in August 2022 with a count of 39,376. However, following this high point, the number started to decline. The first four months of 2023 were particularly notable for the downward trend. January saw 1,523 ATMs removed, February 210, and a significant jump in March with 3,555 machines decommissioned.

Implications of the Decline

The reduction in the number of crypto ATMs is indicative of a larger trend within the cryptocurrency industry. The industry has been facing various challenges including regulatory pressures, market volatility, and a shifting landscape for digital currencies. Despite the decrease in ATMs, the global cryptocurrency environment continues to expand, enabling individuals and businesses to engage in the global economy without conventional financial intermediaries.

The Future of Crypto ATMs

As of January 1, 2024, the global count of crypto ATMs stands at 33,628, marking an 11.1% decrease from the previous year’s total of 37,827. The United States experienced the steepest drop with a 15.4% decrease. However, countries like Spain, Poland, Australia, and Canada are witnessing a steady increase in the number of crypto ATMs. Despite the decline, the exact reasons behind the significant decrease in crypto ATMs remain unclear, and the industry continues to navigate a dynamic and evolving market.