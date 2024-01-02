en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Historic Downturn in Cryptocurrency ATMs Worldwide

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Historic Downturn in Cryptocurrency ATMs Worldwide

The global cryptocurrency landscape has witnessed an unprecedented downturn in the past year, with the total number of crypto ATMs worldwide decreasing by a significant 14.56% in 2023. This marks the first decline in the number of crypto ATMs since Coin ATM Radar began tracking in 2013. The global count of crypto ATMs has dipped from 39,350 to 33,620, with a total of 5,730 machines reported to be deactivated in 2023.

A Downward Trend in Crypto ATMs

The peak for crypto ATMs was recorded in August 2022 with a count of 39,376. However, following this high point, the number started to decline. The first four months of 2023 were particularly notable for the downward trend. January saw 1,523 ATMs removed, February 210, and a significant jump in March with 3,555 machines decommissioned.

Implications of the Decline

The reduction in the number of crypto ATMs is indicative of a larger trend within the cryptocurrency industry. The industry has been facing various challenges including regulatory pressures, market volatility, and a shifting landscape for digital currencies. Despite the decrease in ATMs, the global cryptocurrency environment continues to expand, enabling individuals and businesses to engage in the global economy without conventional financial intermediaries.

The Future of Crypto ATMs

As of January 1, 2024, the global count of crypto ATMs stands at 33,628, marking an 11.1% decrease from the previous year’s total of 37,827. The United States experienced the steepest drop with a 15.4% decrease. However, countries like Spain, Poland, Australia, and Canada are witnessing a steady increase in the number of crypto ATMs. Despite the decline, the exact reasons behind the significant decrease in crypto ATMs remain unclear, and the industry continues to navigate a dynamic and evolving market.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Major Stock Movements Mark the Start of 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the Future of the Biopharma Sector: A Focus on New-Collar Pathways and Skills-First Approaches

By Israel Ojoko

Ultimovacs ASA CEO Deepens Investment in Company

By Justice Nwafor

AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024 ...
@AI & ML · 2 mins
AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

By BNN Correspondents

Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina
Italy Launches First ‘Made in Italy’ High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy Launches First 'Made in Italy' High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents
Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon’s Support

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support
Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
48 seconds
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
49 seconds
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
52 seconds
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
1 min
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
1 min
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
2 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
2 mins
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
2 mins
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
32 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
36 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
39 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
46 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app