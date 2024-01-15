Historic Approval of First Spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wall Street Anticipated by Cryptocurrency Community

In an event that has set the cryptocurrency world abuzz, Wall Street is on the edge of potentially approving the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). The expectation has been months in the making, and the stakes are astronomically high. These ETFs, if approved, may sway trillions of dollars worth of assets. The distinguishing factor of a spot Bitcoin ETF is its direct link to Bitcoin’s current price. This allows investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without the need for direct purchase.

Approval: A Major Milestone

The decision on these ETFs is not just another regulatory hurdle. It marks a significant moment in cryptocurrency’s history. A positive outcome would be a monumental step in the integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial markets. It could also spur increased institutional adoption and investment in the sector. As the anticipation builds, key figures such as Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), find themselves under the community’s watchful eye.

ETFs and Their Impact

Following the launch of nearly a dozen ETFs, including those from giants like BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments, Bitcoin experienced a notable drop in value. This drop has been attributed to a ‘buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact reaction’ and speculators cashing in on their profits. Despite this dip, the newly launched US spot funds reported a net inflow of $819 million within the first two days of trading, signaling considerable investor interest.

SEC’s Stance and Market Response

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has led to increased institutional demand for Bitcoin. Market data reveals over $800 million in total net inflows and $3.6 billion in trading volume in merely the first two days of trading. Nine out of eleven approved spot BTC ETFs have recorded a total inflow exceeding $1.4 billion, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading the pack. Grayscale’s GBTC, on the other hand, has witnessed a substantial $579 million in outflows. Despite Bitcoin’s recent dip, investors are optimistic about further gains for the cryptocurrency and the broader crypto market.