HELLO Labs Unveils Dual Web3 and Web2 Premiere Strategy for 'Killer Whales'

Web3 entertainment company, HELLO Labs, unveils a unique distribution strategy for its forthcoming TV series 'Killer Whales', leveraging the power of both Web3 and Web2 platforms to garner a diverse viewership. The series will debut on HELLO Labs' newly launched streaming platform, HELLO TV, where viewers can exclusively purchase episodes using the $HELLO token starting February 8th, 2024. The show, set to be rolled out over a span of five weeks, will release one new episode each week.

Web3 Premiere Targets Crypto Enthusiasts

The Web3 Premiere looks to attract blockchain and cryptocurrency aficionados and will feature campaigns, interactive spaces with the show's judges, and strategic partnerships, including a significant one with crypto media publications. This innovative approach seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that powers them.

Mainstream Debut Post Web3 Premiere

Following the Web3 Premiere, 'Killer Whales' is slated to make its debut on mainstream streaming platforms on March 14th, 2024. The precise platforms for the release will be revealed in due course. This dual-campaign strategy strives to create a significant buzz and establish a solid presence within both the crypto community and the mainstream audience.

HELLO Labs Partners with Industry Leaders

HELLO Labs has joined forces with industry front-runners like CoinMarketCap, Hacken, and Casper Labs for its marketing initiative. It will use traditional advertising methods such as billboards in major urban centers and targeted social media campaigns to tap into a wider demographic. Pre-orders for the first season of 'Killer Whales' are currently open. Known for being a trailblazer in the Web3 entertainment realm, HELLO Labs aims to usher Web3 into the mainstream. 'Killer Whales' draws comparisons to popular TV shows like Shark Tank, Dragon's Den, and The Voice. It is designed to be a compelling mainstream show that introduces a broader audience to the blockchain space.