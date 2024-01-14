en English
Business

Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
In a move signaling the tightening grip of regulatory scrutiny on the cryptocurrency market in India, Google has removed several crypto exchanges, including industry heavyweights Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store. This step echoes Apple’s earlier action of delisting these applications and the blocking of their websites by internet service providers, actions taken under the directives of India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Strict Adherence to Anti-Money Laundering Regulations

The FIU’s hardline approach follows the issuance of show-cause notices to nine crypto firms for their non-compliance with the nation’s anti-money laundering regulations. Responding to this move, Binance clarified that the IP block only impacts new users attempting to access their services from India, leaving existing users with the Binance app unaffected. In their statement, Binance reiterated their commitment to conforming to local laws and regulations.

A Larger Trend of Crackdown on Global Exchanges

This clampdown on global exchanges forms part of a broader trend within India, where domestic traders demonstrate an increasing preference for international platforms as a means to circumvent the stringent local tax and regulatory environment. The Indian government’s tough stance on cryptocurrencies is not new. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central banking institution, has previously sought to outright ban cryptocurrencies, a move later overturned by the Supreme Court. Despite this, RBI officials consistently voice their skepticism towards cryptocurrencies, going as far as to liken them to Ponzi schemes.

Impact on the Cryptocurrency Landscape

The removal of popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms from Google’s Play Store in India is a stark reminder of the significant impact government regulations can have on the evolving crypto landscape. As India continues to tighten its regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen how the market will adapt and evolve in response to these changes, and how these changes will affect the global cryptocurrency market in the long run.

Business Cryptocurrency India
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

