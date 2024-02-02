GoMining Revolutionizes NFT and Bitcoin Mining with 'The Mine Box Collection'

In a significant leap forward for the NFT and cryptocurrency sectors, global bitcoin mining company GoMining has introduced an innovative approach to creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Dubbed 'The Mine Box Collection,' this initiative allows enthusiasts to generate and mint their own unique NFTs, each backed by actual bitcoin mining power. Each Mine Box NFT is automatically brought to life with a variety of traits such as body, buttons, display, fans, and more, each with a rarity class ranging from common to legendary.

Creating Unique NFTs Backed by Real Bitcoin Mining Power

The Mine Box NFTs aren't just digital collectibles; they represent a share of bitcoin mining power. Buyers can select from 1 to 5,000 TH/s of computing power, dictating the cost per terahash. Upon purchase, using USDT, GOMINING tokens, or fiat currency, an NFT tailored to the buyer's preferences is created. The energy efficiency of these GoMining NFTs stands at 35 W/TH, but can be upgraded later. To estimate the Return on Investment (ROI), GoMining provides a bitcoin mining calculator.

Minting and Trading GoMining's Mine Box NFTs

The Mine Box NFTs can be minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) or Ethereum and can be transferred to external wallets. Additionally, these NFTs can be traded on a secondary market, including GoMining's platform and OpenSea. GoMining CEO Mark Zalan views this update as a boost to the NFT experience and appeal in the secondary market.

GoMining – A Pioneer in Bitcoin Mining

As a global bitcoin mining company with nine data centers and over six years in the industry, GoMining provides daily BTC rewards for NFT holders and supports the GOMINING token on both ETH and BSC networks. The token is traded on multiple exchanges. The platform is accessible via desktop and mobile apps, both of which have garnered positive reviews on Trustpilot and app stores. Undoubtedly, GoMining's novel approach adds an exciting twist to the NFT and bitcoin mining landscape, blending the best of both worlds.