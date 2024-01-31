Global X Withdraws Application for Spot Bitcoin ETF Amid SEC Approvals

Global X, the ETF provider, has officially withdrawn its application for a spot Bitcoin ETF from the CBOE BZX Exchange, according to an SEC filing. This move is surprising, given that the SEC recently approved 11 similar proposals. The withdrawal follows two postponements of the decision on the application, with the official withdrawal happening on January 26.

The Journey of Global X’s Bitcoin ETF

Global X, which manages around $51 billion in assets globally, first filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF in July 2021 and refiled in August 2023. However, the firm seemed unable to address the SEC's concerns regarding fraud surveillance and market manipulation in time, leading to its withdrawal. Notably, this makes Global X the first firm to abandon its plans for a Bitcoin ETF following the SEC's recent approvals.

Industry Reactions and Market Impact

Despite the withdrawal, the crypto industry remains optimistic with eleven other issuers having successfully listed their ETFs on the market. Leading the pack is BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, with more than $2.6 billion in total flows over 13 days of trading. These ETFs have collectively attracted nearly $250 million in capital, although high outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust have tempered this figure.

The price of Bitcoin experienced a dip following the approval of multiple Bitcoin ETFs, leading to outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. However, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen inflows of over $5 billion since their launch on January 11th. This indicates a shift in investor interest towards these new investment vehicles, perceived as more efficient than owning Bitcoin directly.

Looking Forward: Ethereum ETFs on the Horizon

The SEC has extended deadlines for more proposals, including potential Ethereum ETFs, with industry giants such as Fidelity and BlackRock having already applied for them. The industry is eagerly awaiting the SEC's decisions on these proposals. Analysts offer a mixed outlook on their approval, ranging from optimistic to conservative due to the unpredictability of regulations. Regardless, the milestone of Bitcoin ETF approvals marks a significant moment in the crypto industry, despite the ongoing uncertainty about the regulatory climate.