Genies Ascends to Unicorn Status with $1 Billion Valuation Amid Metaverse Pivot

Avatar technology company, Genies, is now valued at a staggering $1 billion after securing $150 million in a Series C funding round. This significant capital infusion spearheaded by Californian private equity giant, Silver Lake, is set to bolster the startup’s metaverse pivot, a testament to the growing influence of the digital realm.

Meteoric Rise

Founded in 2017, Genies embarked on its journey focusing on avatar creation for social media and messaging platforms. However, the company’s true breakthrough came with its foray into the non-fungible token (NFT) space, a booming sector that is redefining the concept of digital ownership. With a dedicated NFT marketplace, ‘The Warehouse’, developed in partnership with Dapper Labs, Genies offers users the ability to create and trade unique avatars for use within virtual environments. Its dominance in the celebrity avatar market is near-total, boasting a 99% market share, a feat made possible through strategic partnerships with powerhouses like Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Despite a slowdown in NFT sales since their peak in September of the previous year, the metaverse-related segments of the NFT market are burgeoning. Analyst firm Nansen reports a steady rise in metaverse investments, including land, real estate NFTs, avatars, and utility NFTs. The market’s high volatility notwithstanding, the growth rate of the NFT market has outpaced that of the broader cryptocurrency realm, underlining the sector’s rapid evolution.