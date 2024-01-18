en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Genies Ascends to Unicorn Status with $1 Billion Valuation Amid Metaverse Pivot

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Genies Ascends to Unicorn Status with $1 Billion Valuation Amid Metaverse Pivot

Avatar technology company, Genies, is now valued at a staggering $1 billion after securing $150 million in a Series C funding round. This significant capital infusion spearheaded by Californian private equity giant, Silver Lake, is set to bolster the startup’s metaverse pivot, a testament to the growing influence of the digital realm.

Meteoric Rise

Founded in 2017, Genies embarked on its journey focusing on avatar creation for social media and messaging platforms. However, the company’s true breakthrough came with its foray into the non-fungible token (NFT) space, a booming sector that is redefining the concept of digital ownership. With a dedicated NFT marketplace, ‘The Warehouse’, developed in partnership with Dapper Labs, Genies offers users the ability to create and trade unique avatars for use within virtual environments. Its dominance in the celebrity avatar market is near-total, boasting a 99% market share, a feat made possible through strategic partnerships with powerhouses like Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Despite a slowdown in NFT sales since their peak in September of the previous year, the metaverse-related segments of the NFT market are burgeoning. Analyst firm Nansen reports a steady rise in metaverse investments, including land, real estate NFTs, avatars, and utility NFTs. The market’s high volatility notwithstanding, the growth rate of the NFT market has outpaced that of the broader cryptocurrency realm, underlining the sector’s rapid evolution.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Oil-Dri Corporation of America: A Study in Financial Success
In a notable financial development, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), a prominent player in the industry, has marked a significant 16% increase in its stock value over the past three months. This surge could be attributed to the market’s recognition of the company’s robust financial performance, something that both investors and shareholders should take note
Oil-Dri Corporation of America: A Study in Financial Success
From Science Fiction to Reality: The Evolution of AI
11 mins ago
From Science Fiction to Reality: The Evolution of AI
Inside Self-Storage World Expo: A Nexus for Industry Growth and Networking
11 mins ago
Inside Self-Storage World Expo: A Nexus for Industry Growth and Networking
EPFO Registers Steady Increase in Membership: A Closer Look
1 min ago
EPFO Registers Steady Increase in Membership: A Closer Look
Stephen K. Bannon: From Hollywood Executive Producer to Political Media Influencer
6 mins ago
Stephen K. Bannon: From Hollywood Executive Producer to Political Media Influencer
Brad Ishler: Centre County Furniture Mogul Announces Retirement, Store Closures
11 mins ago
Brad Ishler: Centre County Furniture Mogul Announces Retirement, Store Closures
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino Season Kickstarts: Stars Emerge in Prep Races
6 seconds
Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino Season Kickstarts: Stars Emerge in Prep Races
The Rise of Independent Voters in Oklahoma: A Shift in the Political Landscape
38 seconds
The Rise of Independent Voters in Oklahoma: A Shift in the Political Landscape
Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Spotlights Border Disputes and Economic Issues in Arunachal Pradesh
41 seconds
Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Spotlights Border Disputes and Economic Issues in Arunachal Pradesh
Andrew Ciancio: Australian Weightlifter Hit with 12-Year Ban for Doping Violations
41 seconds
Andrew Ciancio: Australian Weightlifter Hit with 12-Year Ban for Doping Violations
Ohio State Basketball's Critical Game: A Chance to Revive NCAA Tournament Hopes
50 seconds
Ohio State Basketball's Critical Game: A Chance to Revive NCAA Tournament Hopes
Congress to Focus on Inflation, Unemployment in Lok Sabha Elections: Pratibha Singh
51 seconds
Congress to Focus on Inflation, Unemployment in Lok Sabha Elections: Pratibha Singh
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges Lahore High Court's Critical Remarks
54 seconds
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges Lahore High Court's Critical Remarks
Frozen Pitch Forces Postponement of Dunfermline Athletic vs Queen's Park Match
56 seconds
Frozen Pitch Forces Postponement of Dunfermline Athletic vs Queen's Park Match
PML-N to Unveil Election Manifesto on January 27: A Democratic Process at Work
1 min
PML-N to Unveil Election Manifesto on January 27: A Democratic Process at Work
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
31 mins
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
31 mins
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
50 mins
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
3 hours
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
5 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
7 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
7 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
7 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
9 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app